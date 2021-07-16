McGeever: Covid helped him focus on training and Olympic selection

Tipperary’s Finn McGeever is settling into the holding camp for Irish athletes in Japan.

The Ballina man is part of the nine strong Irish swimming team selected for the Tokyo games and will compete in the 4×200 metre freestyle relay.

Speaking to Tipp FM from Japan this morning the 20 year old said he was probably one of the few who benefited from the Covid pandemic.

“Covid really helped my training because there was no distractions and college was online so I can make my own college schedule. I could go back to bed during the day for hours and get ready for the evening (training) session.”

“It really helped and I’d say it helped a lot of other swimmers too – we just kept our heads down and stayed in the grind.”