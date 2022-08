Tipperary’s Finn McGeever is in action this morning in the European Aquatics Championship.

The Ballina man is competing in the 400m freestyle event in Rome.

McGeever takes to the pool to compete in heat 2 which gets underway just after 8.30am Irish time.

Should the 21-year-old make it out of the heats, he will be in tonight’s final at 5.53pm Irish time.