McGeever back in action at European Championships

Finn McGeever takes to the pool once again this morning at the European Aquatics Championships in Italy.

The Ballina native is competing in the 200m butterfly event, with heats getting underway at 08:28am Irish time this morning.

McGeever was also in action in Rome yesterday morning in the 200m freestyle event.

He’ll be hoping to improve on yesterday’s results and progress from this morning’s heats and make tonight’s semi-finals.

Mona McSharry bids for a medal as she goes in the final of the 200-metre breaststroke at the European Aquatics Championships later.

The Sligo native finished fourth in her semi final yesterday and goes in the final in Rome this evening.