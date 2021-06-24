McGeever aims to secure place at Tokyo games

Ballina’s Finn McGeever will be looking to ensure Olympic qualification later today at the Swim Ireland Performance Meet.

The 21-year-old was part of the Irish 4 x 200 metre relay team which qualified for the Tokyo games last month, but a place on that team isn’t guaranteed just yet.

However, he can secure a spot in the individual Men’s 200 metre Freestyle event in Tokyo with a strong performance at the National Aquatic Centre today.

He needs to finish under a qualifying time of 1 minute 47.02 seconds to secure his spot on the plane.