A Tipperary Olympian is back in the pool at the European Aquatics Championships this morning.

Ballina’s Finn McGeever swims in the fastest heat of the men’s individual 200 metre freestyle in Serbia.

This will be his third race at the championships after being part of the men’s relay team that qualified for the final on Monday.

McGeever swims in heat 7 at around 8:40 this morning.

Cormac Rynn and Evan Bailey also line up in the men’s 200 metres freestyle heats this morning