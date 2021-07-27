Irish relay swim team miss out on final spot at Olympics

The Irish quartet – including Tipperary’s Finn McGeever – have failed to reach the final of the Men’s 4×200 Metre Freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics.

They took to the pool just after midday needing to record one of the eight fastest times to progress from their heat.

Ballina’s Finn McGeever swam the second leg for Ireland – however despite their best efforts the Irish finished 8th in their heat in a time of 7 minutes 15.48 seconds and won’t be in tomorrow’s final.

Locals in Ballina and Killaloe watched the race on big screens with banners wishing Finn the best of luck erected on the bridge.