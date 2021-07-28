Finn McGeever says his Olympic qualification was a family effort

Tipperary’s latest Olympian has thanked his parents for the sacrifices they’ve made in getting him to Tokyo.

Finn McGeever from Ballina was part of the Irish 4×200 metre Freestyle team which competed at the games yesterday.

People in Ballina and Killaloe marked the occasion with crowds gathering by the river to watch the action unfold on big screens.

Speaking to Fran Curry from Tokyo this morning 20 year old Finn said the support from home was incredible and also took the opportunity to thank his parents Roisin and Charlie.

“It makes me so proud to represent this country when I see that level of support and all those people out there.”

“And a huge shout out to my parents for doing all that for me – for sleeping in the car all those mornings. They don’t even get to come out here and see it but they still did all of that. That’s one of the craziest parts for me so I’d like to publicly thank Mum and Dad for doing that for me all those years.”