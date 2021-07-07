Finn McGeever confirmed for Tokyo games

Team Ireland has confirmed that Ballina’s Finn McGeever will be travelling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games later this month.

The nine-strong Irish swimming team has been confirmed this morning, with Finn confirmed as a member of the 4×200 metre Freestyle Relay team.

The 20-year-old is the Irish senior record holder for the 400 metre Freestyle.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo will run from the 23rd July to 8th August.

It’s expected that the Irish Athletics team will be confirmed by tomorrow, with Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley in the hunt for a place in the 4x400m Mixed Relay team.