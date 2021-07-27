D-Day for McGeever and Irish relay squad

The wait is over for Tipperary’s Finn McGeever who competes at the Tokyo Olympics this afternoon.

The Ballina man is part of Ireland’s 4-by-200-metre freestyle relay swimming team, who will make history today by becoming the first Irish men’s team to compete in any swimming relay event at the Olympic Games.

McGeever and his teammates Brendan Hyland, Jack McMillan and Shane Ryan, will be competing in the second of two heats, which gets underway at 12.07 this afternoon.

Of the 16 teams across both heats, the top eight fastest times will qualify for tomorrow’s final.