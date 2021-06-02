Ballina swimmer awaiting news on Olympic qualification

Tipperary’s Finn McGeever has an agonising wait to find out if he has qualified for the Olympics.

The Ballina man was a part of Ireland’s men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay team which came fifth at last month’s European final.

12 teams have already qualified for Tokyo based on 2019 World Championship rankings, with the final four spots going to the next four fastest teams.

The qualifying period for this summer’s games ended on Monday, and an announcement on what teams have qualified is expected on or before this Friday, with Ireland expected to be close to qualification.

Should Ireland qualify, they would be the first Irish men’s swimming relay team to make it to the Olympic Games.