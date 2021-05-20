5th place finish for Irish quartet at European Aqautics Championships

The Irish men’s 4 x 200 relay team finished 5th in their final at the European Aquatics Championships in Hungary last evening.

Ballina’s Finn McGeever was part of the quartet who finished just over 8.5 seconds behind winners Russia.

Four Irish record holders combine their talents at the championships today.

Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Ellen Walshe and Danielle Hill compete in the heats of the mixed 4 x 100 medley relay this morning.

Also in action is County Down’s Paddy Johnston, who goes in the heats of the men’s 50-metres butterfly.