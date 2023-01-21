Successful day for Tipp Schools in hurling and camogie

It was a successful day for Tipp Schools hurling and camogie teams today.

Two Tipperary schools were in Dr Harty Cup semi-finals this afternoon.

Cashel Community School took on Ardscoil Rís in their semi-final tie n Kilmallock earlier.

After a very close game, that one saw Cashel Community School win by a point on a final scoreline of 1-12 to 14 points.

In Mallow, Thurles CBS took on and beat Midleton to earn their place in the final against Cashel on February 4th.

The final score was 3-20 to 2-7.

It’s was busy day for the Cashel school as their camogie team were in the Munster final action this afternoon.

Full-time at the all-Tipp saw Ursuline Thurles beat Cashel in a five point win on a final scoreline of 1–12 to 2-4 and be hailed the Senior A Camogie Munster winners.

Geraldine Kinane was watching for Tipp FM:

“At half-time, they led eight points to one and really controlled the game there in the first half with the advantage of the wind. Sarah Corcoran got an early free in the second half and Cashel responded with a brilliant goal from Hannah Butler. But Cashel never really kicked on after that goal and, instead, four minutes later Caoimhe Stakelum hit the back of the net to extend Ursuline’s lead to 1-9 from 1-1.

“Superb defending by Ursuline there in the second half. In fairness to Cashel they really raised the game but the Ursuline defense was outstanding and, in the end, Cashel couldn’t break down the Ursuline defense.”