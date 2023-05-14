“We stuck to the game plan” – Denis Kelly celebrates Munster Camogie title

The Tipperary senior camogie team won its first silverware at senior level in 13 years.

Denis Kelly’s side welcomed Clare to Semple Stadium for the Munster camogie final yesterday afternoon.

Tipperary’s last piece of silverware was the 2010 Munster championship.

The Premier were hailed as the Munster Senior Camogie champions on a scoreline of 1-26 to 1-9 against Banner County.

Manager Denis Kelly says his team earned it.

“Very happy with that win; it was hard fought there in the second half. Clare came back at us strong there just after halftime. But we stuck to the game plan, kept our heads in the game, weathered that storm, and finished as convincing winners in the end. We spoke at halftime about our discipline; we were keeping them in the game with poor discipline. In the second half, once we drummed it up a bit, there was no stopping us. Delighted for the girls, and hopefully it’s not another 13 years before there’s silverware in Tipperary again. They put in some effort since the start of the year, and we’re just thrilled that they’re getting some rewards for it.”