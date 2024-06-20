Strong Tipperary Contingent in Ireland U-20 Training Squad for Summer Series

The Ireland U-20 training squad has been named for the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series, which includes a strong Tipperary crew.
Head Coach Niamh Briggs, formerly of Clonmel RFC, has named a 36-player Training Squad in preparation for the competition that will debut this July, in Parma, Italy.
The 36 players have been selected for training camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, before the final squad for Italy is named.
Fethard’s Beth Buttimer and Bansha’s Kate Flannery have been named in the squad along with Carrick-on-Suir player Ellen Boylan.
Flannery as well as Hannah Wilson, Ivanna Kiripati, Ruth Campbell, Jane Neill, Karly Tierney, Clara Barret, Cara Martin and Abby Moyles all featured in last year’s Ireland U20 squad, who played Italy and Scotland, in July 2023.
Six players named in the training squad, featured in this year’s Energia AIL Final at Aviva Stadium including Buttimer, Chisom Ugwueru, Brianna Heylmann, Faith Oviawe, Kate Flannery, and Éabha Nic Dhonnacha.
Starting on July 4, the format of the Women’s Summer Series will see three match days, on July 4, 9, and 14, with teams made up of predominately U-20 players, but with each Union able to select up to three U-23 players per matchday squad.
Commenting on the training squad announcement, IRFU Women’s National Talent Squad and Talent Identification Manager, Katie Fitzhenry, said: “We’re delighted to name the training squad ahead of the summer series in Italy next month.
“We’ve observed 50 players through screening camps this year, and the coaching team of Niamh Briggs, JP Walsh and Murray Houston have selected an exciting mix of talented players from across the country, all of whom have impressed for their club, province, or at underage international level in a green jersey.
“It is a very exciting time for everyone involved and this is another important step for our Women’s Pathway, providing a platform for the further development of our best young players and exposing them to international rugby.”
IRELAND UNDER-20 WOMEN’S Training Squad (Six Nations Women’s Summer Series)
Forwards:
Sophie Barrett – Enniskillen RFC/Ulster
Grainne Burke – Ennis RFC/Munster
Kelly Burke – Mullingar RFC/Leinster
Beth Buttimer – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
Ruth Campbell – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
Maebh Clenaghan – Queens University RFC/Ulster
Olivia Constable – Gloucester Hartpury /IQ Rugby
Saoirse Crowe – Shannon RFC/IQ Rugby
Poppy Garvey – Sligo RFC/Connacht
Aoibheann Hahessy – Ennis RFC/Munster
Brianna Heylmann – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
Ivana Kiripati – American International College/Connacht
Roisin Maher – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
Amanda McQuade – Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby
Lily Morris – Kilarney RFC/Munster
Eadoin Murtagh – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
Jane Neill – Galwegians RFC/Leinster
Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster
Faith Oviawe – Railway Union RFC/Connacht
Karly Tierney – UL Bohemian RFC and Tuam-Oughterard RFC/Connacht
Hannah Wilson – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
Backs:
Clara Barrett – UL Bohemian RFC/Connacht
Ellen Boylan – Carrick on Suir RFC/Munster
Hannah Clarke – Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht
Kate Flannery – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
Jade Gaffney – Navan RFC/Leinster
Niamh Gallagher – Saracens / IQ Rugby
May Goulding – Hartpury College / IQ Rugby
Lucia Linn – Loughborough University/ IQ Rugby
Cara Martin – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster
Abby Moyles – Blackrock College RFC/Ulster
Éabha Nic Dhonnacha – UL Bohemian and Tuam-Oughterard RFC/Connacht
Robyn O’Connor – Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster
Tara O’Neill – Cooke RFC/Ulster
Ellie O’Sullian/Sexton – Mullingar RFC/Leinster
Chisom Ugwueru – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
IRELAND FIXTURES – UNDER-20 SIX NATIONS WOMEN’S SUMMER SERIES
England v Ireland, Thursday, July 4, kick off 6.30pm local time/5.30pm Irish time
Ireland v Italy, Tuesday, July 9, kick off 10am local time/9am Irish time
Ireland v Scotland, Sunday, July 14, kick off 10am local time/9am Irish time