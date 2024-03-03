Stalemate in Bansha as Tipp and Waterford can’t be separated

The Tipperary senior footballers suffered another blow in their Allianz League Division Four campaign, having been held to a surprise draw by a much underrated Waterford side. In a frenetic closing period Waterford snatched a late equaliser to level the game at 1-13 to 0-16, and that was how it finished on a cool afternoon in Bansha.

Following a tit-for-tat opening quarter the Déise eventually sparked into life, outmuscling Tipp and grabbing a first-half goal courtesy of Alan Dunwoody. They entered the half-time dressing room with a four point advantage, leading 1-08 to 0-07 at the interval.

Helped by a suite of late first-half substitutions, Tipp emerged from the break a different side, seizing the initiative and gradually eroding Waterford’s lead as the clock ticked towards full time. The Premier eventually grabbed the lead in the latter stages but failed to cement their advantage and ultimately succumbed to a late Waterford onslaught, the Déise ensuring the points were shared with a late equalising score.

The result confirms that any lingering hopes of promotion have faded from a Tipperary perspective, after what has been an underwhelming league campaign thus far. Tipp have managed just one win in their last four games and seem to be struggling with the absences of a number of key players, including midfielder and captain Steven O’Brien.