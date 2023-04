St.Michael’s from Tipp Town are on their way to the FAI Junior Cup Final after their win today.

The local side travelled to Ferrycarrig in Wexford to take on Gorey Rangers in the semi-final clash.

St. Michael’s were 1, nil down after 30 minutes but a Joey Mulcahy free saw the side level on 1 all.

However, as the full time whistle went it was 2- 1 in favour of the Tipp Town men.

They will now play the winners of Newmarket Celtic after their defeat over Ballynanty Rovers 2-1 today.