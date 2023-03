St. Michael’s has secured its place in the last four of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Tipperary Town side took on Buncrana Hearts this afternoon in their quarterfinal tie.

After a goalless first half at Castle Park in Donegal, Jimmy Carr scored a winning penalty for the Tipperary side in the 8th minute of the second half, sending them through to the semi-finals on a score of 1-nil.

The semi-finals are due to take place on April 2nd.