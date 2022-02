St Michael’s and Peake Villa have found out their opponents in the last 16 of the FAI Centenary Junior Cup.

St Michael’s, who’ve won the national title three times in their history, will travel to Waterford city to take on Villa FC.

Peake Villa have received a home draw and will welcome Kilkenny-based Freebooters to Thurles.

All last 16 games will be played on the weekend of March 6th.