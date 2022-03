Two Tipperary teams will be aiming to reach the last eight of the FAI Junior Cup this afternoon.

Three-time winners of the competition St. Michael’s and Peake Villa are both in last 16 action at 2pm today.

St. Michael’s travel to Waterford to take on Villa FC whilst Peake Villa welcome Kilkenny’s Freebooters to Thurles.

Wins today will secure quarter-final spots in the top competition of the Irish junior club game.