Split-season confirmed for Camogie in 2021 after changes are narrowly passed

The Camogie Association has confirmed plans to redraw its fixture schedule for 2021.

An initial plan to fit the club championship window between the inter-county league and championship was met with widespread disappointment in recent weeks, particularly from inter-county players.

This evening, the Camogie Association has revealed the outcome of a poll which asked clubs to vote on their preferred 2021 calendar.

53 percent voted for a split-season, which will see the club championships begin after the intercounty championship campaign finishes. 47 percent of clubs voted for the original proposals.

National Camogie League action gets underway this weekend with Tipperary facing Cork on Saturday afternoon at 2pm.