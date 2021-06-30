Spectator limit increases to 500 for Tipp-Clare Munster semi-final

The spectator limit for this Sunday’s Munster senior hurling semi-final between Tipp and Clare has been increased to 500.

The limit at larger grounds had been due to increase from 200 to 500 next Monday, but the Government has brought forward that date by 48 hours to the benefit of GAA games this weekend.

Tipperary face Clare in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 3.45pm on Sunday, and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM, with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh – Main Citroen dealer in the Premier County.

2,400 fans will be in Thurles for the other hurling semi-final between Cork and Limerick on Saturday evening.

8,000 fans will be in Croke Park on Saturday for the double header of Leinster hurling semi-finals.

Both events have been designated as pilot test events.

In the Leinster minor hurling championship this evening, Carlow play Kildare at Netwatch Cullen Park and it’s Down versus Antrim in Portaferry.

Meath and Offaly contest the 2020 Leinster minor football championship final at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar.

All matches throw in at 7.30.