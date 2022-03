St Michael’s have been paired with holders Aisling Annacotty in the quarter-finals of the Munster Junior Cup.

The sole Tipperary club left in the competition will host the Limerick outfit at Cooke Park in Tipp Town.

The winners of that last 8 battle will also have a home tie in the semi-final.

This afternoon’s draw has pitted either St Michael’s or Aisling Annacotty against the winners of the Cork derby between Coachford and Avondale Utd.