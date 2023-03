Two of Tipperary’s top soccer teams go head-to-head this afternoon.

Peake Villa host St. Michael’s in the Tipperary cup quarter-final with kick-off set for 3pm in Thurles.

There’s also a pair of Clonmel Credit Union Premier League encounters today.

League leaders Clonmel Town are away to rivals Clonmel Celtic at 11.30am and Bansha Celtic host Vee Rovers at 3pm.