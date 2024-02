Three Tipperary teams are in the pot for the FAI junior Cup quarter-final draw this morning.

Last Sunday, Clonmel Celtic, Peake Villa and St. Michael’s all won their respective last 16 ties in the national cup competition.

Quarter-final ties are set for March 3rd whilst the semi-finals will take place on April 7th and the final on May 5th.

The quarter-final draw takes place at 11.30am this morning.