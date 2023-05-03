St Michael’s chasing record 7th TSDL title

St. Michael’s have plenty to play for despite last weekend’s loss in the FAI Junior Cup final.

The Tipp Town side were beaten by Newmarket Celtic on penalties in the national decider on Saturday evening.

However, they are still aiming for a domestic double as they are in contention for the league and take on Clonmel Celtic in this weekend’s Tipperary Cup semi-final.

Manager John Cremins says his side will get over last weekend’s defeat.

“We are going for a seventh league title in a row, which would be a record in Tipperary so we are very focused on that.

“We have a Tipp cup semi-final next Sunday against Clonmel Celtic so we will lick our wounds for the next couple of days, we will stick together as a group, we will get over it and we will be back training on Wednesday night and we will go at it again.”

Saints midfielder Joey Mulcahy echoed his managers thoughts looking ahead to the remainder of the season.

“We are going for seven leagues in a row, which is a record in Tipp and we are in the semi-finals of the Tipp Cup.

“We are after bringing in six young lads from the ‘B’ team last year, mix that up with the experience (we have), we are not finished, we are here to stay and we’ll be back.”