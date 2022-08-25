St Michael’s bid to defend TS&DL crown

The new Tipperary & Southern District League season got underway last weekend.

Defending champions St Michael’s had to work hard for their win over newly promoted Wilderness Rovers.

There were also wins for Bansha Celtic, Clonmel Town and Clonmel Celtic who made a winning return to the top flight.

Soccer analyst Barry Ryan told this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM that St Michael’s might be favourites to lift the title again this season they won’t have it all their own way.

“Sunday proved again they know how to get the job done. But look, if you’re going to be brutally honest they didn’t pull up any trees on Sunday playing against a Wilderness side that were missing five players.

“I would imagine there’s a little bit of concern in St Michael’s that they’re going to have to be a little bit better. St Michael’s missing four or five themselves through injuries and different things but the guys who are coming in need to take their chances.

“But look I still expect St Michael’s to be the team to beat but I’d say Clonmel Town and Peake Villa will really, really fancy it. They’ll give themselves a big chance.”