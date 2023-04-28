Ryan: St Michael’s experience will be key in FAI Junior Cup Final

St. Michaels go in search of their fourth FAI Junior Cup crown this weekend.

The Tipperary Town outfit take on Clare’s Newmarket Celtic in Saturday’s final at 5pm in Jackman Park, Limerick.

While tomorrow’s game will be a fourth final since 2010 for the Saints, it will be a first ever appearance in the showpiece for Newmarket.

Local soccer analyst Barry Ryan sees the Tipperary side as the favourites.

“It’s incredible to see them back in a final and I suppose they go in there with a strong favourites chance.

“They’ve the experience, they’ve got over the line, they’ve won huge games away in Gorey, they’ve went up to Buncrana.

“They seem so battle hardened and I just can’t see any scenario where they don’t get over the line on Sunday.

“Really, really tight game but you just feel that St. Michael’s just have that know-how and I wonder, it’ll be such a big occasion for Newmarket, a huge crowd they’re telling us is going to come from Clare.

“There’s so much to be said for the teams that has gone and done it and you feel that if it comes down the stretch with twenty minutes to go and the game is level, you just feel St. Michael’s will get over the line.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of tomorrow’s game with thanks to Tipperary Credit Union.