All to play for in TSDL title race

The Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division title race is still on with two games remaining.

St. Michael’s currently sit at the top of the table on 40 points, with Peake Villa three points behind them with both teams having played 14 games.

Peake Villa play Cashel Town on Sunday, needing a win to keep the pressure on St. Michael’s.

However, Saints manager James Walsh knows the league title is still in his side’s hands.

“The league was never going to be decided until the last game or two.

“Peake got to the quarter-finals of the FAI, Town had been in the latter stages of Munster so it’s a decent league.

“We are just looking forward to going and playing, with the last two games to play, it’s in our hands and that’s a good place to be.

“When we started off last July or so we said to ourselves that we wanted to win the Tipperary league and we are still in good shape to do that.”