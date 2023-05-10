Peake Villa’s chance to win league – according to soccer analyst

Peake Villa must go on and win this year’s Premier Division according to a local soccer analyst.

Barry Ryan says the Thurles side have a great chance at winning the title following this past weekend’s 5-1 win over league leaders Clonmel Town.

Villa have three games left and sit five points ahead of St. Michaels who have two games in hand.

St. Michaels and Peake Villa pay each other twice to end the season and Barry Ryan believes this is Villa’s chance to win the league:

Peake Villa now face two games against St. Michael’s to try and win the league. We have had this same conversation every single season for the last few years, they have come right down the stretch they haven’t been able to get that monkey off their back and I suppose their season will totally be defined if they do or don’t do it this year. It will be a massive success if they win the league, it will be abject failure if they don’t because how many more seasons can we call them a young exciting team. This is very much, this is it for them now, they have to go and win the league now.”