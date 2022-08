The new season of the TSDL Premier Division kicks off today.

Newcomers Wilderness Rovers welcome reigning champions St. Michael’s to Clonmel at 12pm.

Also at 12pm, Two Mile Borris play host to Clonmel Tpwn.

Two games kick-off at 3pm, they see Cashel Town host Bansha Celtic and Vee Rovers at home to Clonmel Celtic.