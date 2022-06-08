Lonergan: U21 qualification would boost interest in Irish soccer

Qualification for the European Under 21 Championships would be huge for soccer in Ireland.

That’s the view of the Chairperson of Tipp Town side St Michael’s.

Ireland’s 3-1 win at home to Montenegro leaves them second in their qualifying group.

Italy play Sweden on Thursday – if the Swedes fail to win, Ireland are guaranteed second place.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Ray Lonergan said the publicity surrounding qualification would have huge benefits.

“What it would mean is for youngsters – I’m sure the television coverage will be brilliant of it. I always think that’s a great catalyst to promote a game.

“I remember years ago when Tipperary hurling was in the doldrums they started showing more of them on the television and it seemed to garner support.

“Younger people started going, things swell and I think if we qualify there’s all the knock-on effect for youngsters and it’s a boost to the game in general and the support for it.”

Ireland take on Italy in their final game next Tuesday.