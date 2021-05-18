Local soccer returning to Tipperary next month

The North Tipperary & District League have confirmed that the remaining fixtures from last season will start back on June 9th.

With 11 games remaining in the Premier Division and cup competitions down to the semi-final stage, the plan is to complete those games then begin the new season on July 18th.

NT&DL Chairman Mike Young says the decision is what most clubs wanted to see happen.

“We’re running with that. The clubs that are concerned would be clubs that are in a position for promotion or clubs that will go back to cup competition. We have semi-finals in all cup competitions to be completed. Naturally those clubs are concerned in completing last season as its an opportunity for them to win something.”