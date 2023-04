The FAI Junior Cup final fixture details have been announced.

St Michael’s from the Tipperary Southern & District League will go up against Newmarket Celtic of Clare on Saturday, April 29th.

The Tipp Town side saw off the challenge of Gorey Rangers in the semi-final while the Banner outfit booked their place in the final by beating Ballynanty Rovers.

Kick off is at 5pm in Limerick’s Jackman Park.