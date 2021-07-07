Covid outbreak threatens conclusion of NT&DL League

The conclusion of the NT & DL Premier Division season has been disrupted ahead of a potential title deciding fixture tonight.

Nenagh Celtic had been due to face Thurles Town tonight, knowing a draw would be enough to win the league.

A defeat would leave Celtic level on points with Lough Derg, with a play-off to take place as a title decider.

However, a Covid-19 case in the Thurles Town camp has lead to the postponement of the game, which must be held before July 18th.

Chair of the NT&DL, Mike Young, says that Covid-19 guidelines dictate this will likely lead to Nenagh Celtic getting the victory and the title.

“The conclusion of the season is by the 18th of July and the fact that Nenagh Celtic is involved in cup competitions it’s highly unlikely that we’ll be in a position to play that game.”

“It looks like that we’ll be standing by the rule that points will have to be forfeited by Thurles Town.”