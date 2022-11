Two teams are in FAI junior Cup 4th round action with both games kicking-off at 2pm.

Peake Villa travel to Limerick to play Pike Rovers whilst Clodiagh Rangers face a long away trip.

They travel to Sligo to play Strand Celtic.

Meanwhile, St. Michael’s Munster Champions Cup final against Villa FC which was due to be played at Celtic Park, Clonmel this afternoon has been called off.