4th Round drawn made for Munster Junior Cup

Four of the six Tipperary teams still in the competition have been drawn away from home.

Kilavilla are away to Newmarket Celtic of Clare

Peake Villa B are also on the road as they have been drawn away to Springfield of Cork.

Peake Villa A will also face Cork opposition as they’ve been drawn away to Riverstown in the last 32 of the cup.

Two Mile Borris – St Kevins are at home to Charleville of Cork while Rearcross are away to College Corinthians

Nenagh will play host to either Killumney Utd or Dunmanway Town.

The games will be played on or before December 11th.