Tipperary darts player Dylan Slevin is back on the big stage today on the PDC Euro Tour.

The Borrisokane man is in Sindelfingen, Germany competing at the European Darts Grand Prix.

Dylan has been drawn against Derry’s Daryl Gurney in round one, with that game set to get underway at around 7pm Irish time.

The winner goes into round two on Saturday to play Dutchman Dirk Van Duijvenbode.