Dylan Slevin has secured his place in the second round of the European Darts Open against the World no.3

The Borrisokane man was facing England’s Jamie Hughes in Leverkusen earlier this afternoon.

Dylan ‘Oceans’ Slevin reeled off three straight legs from 2-1 down, before Hughes levelled at 4-4, before finishes of 76 and 52 sealed the win for Slevin.

The world no.68 Irishman has been rewarded with a tough test against former world no.1 Michael van Gerwen.