Dylan Slevin has fallen to defeat in the second round of the 11th PDC Players Championship.

The Borrisokane man began his day by easily dispatching England’s Joshua Richardson by 6 legs to 1 in the first round.

Next up in Hildesheim, Slevin faced World no. 31 Scott Williams which proved to be a tougher test.

Although, the Tipp man – ranked at 68th in the world – was leading the tie by 4 legs to 3, Williams finished with 3 straight legs to claim the match and progress to the round of 16.