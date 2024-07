A place in the south intermediate hurling final is up for grabs this evening.

Following their 20-point win over Ballybacon/Grange in the quarter-finals, Kilsheelan-Kilcash meet Skeheenarinky in tonight’s semi-final.

The action gets underway at 7.15pm in Cahir.

The winners go into the final to meet the winners of Ballingarry and Carrick Davins who go head to head in their semi-final on Sunday at 6pm in Cloneen.