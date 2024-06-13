Six Tipperary Camogie Players Named In Electric Ireland Minor Team Of The Year

The Tipperary Minor Camogie team has had six player named in the Electric Ireland Championship Team of the Year.

After a successful season, winning the national title in April, a cohort of the team have been recognised for their performances.

In the defense, there is Paula Quirke of Boherlahan Dualla, Aoife Mellerick of the Newport/Ballinahinch Club, Eabha Dolan of Moyle Rovers and Sarah Corcoran from Moycarkey-Borris.

Goalscorer in the final Thurles Sarsfields’ Lucy Purcell was named in midfield while her clubmate Caoimhe Stakelum rounds the team off in full forward.

This year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Camogie Player of the Year is Tipperary’s Sarah Corcoran.

The Moycarkey-Borris maestro captained her side to All-Ireland victory with a string of outstanding performances in the competition. Corcoran’s strong presence in the Tipperary defence made life difficult for every attacker that came up against her, particularly in the All-Ireland Final where she also picked up the Player of the Match award.

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Brian Molloy, said:

“I would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all who participated in this year’s Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Championship, with special mention to the 15 players represented on this year’s Camogie Minor Star Team of the Year.

“Your performances throughout the season served as a wonderful example of the true skill and passion of these Championships and we hope you are proud to be recognised this year. Our thanks to Electric Ireland for their continued support and promotion of these games and players.”minor camg