Silver Medal for Mawdsley in Madrid last night

There was a silver medal last night for Sharlene Mawdsley on the Continental Tour

The Newport athlete came second in the women’s 400 metre event in Madrid, clocking the second fastest time of her career over 400m, 50.82 seconds.

Elsewhere, Mark English broke his own national record in the 800-metres for the second time in a week last night in Madrid.

He shaved 16-hundredths of a second off his previous best in placing fourth at the Continental Tour meet.

There were second place finish as well for Sarah Healy in the 800-metres.