Irish showjumpers seek hat-trick of Nations Cup wins

Tipperary is well represented on the Irish squad for tomorrows Nations Cup in France.

They will be aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins following their success in Italy and Canada.

The squad named by Irish Chef d’Equipe Michael Blake includes the Tipperary trio of Shane Breen along with brothers Max and Tom Wachman.

Completing the Irish line up are Jack Ryan from Kilkenny while Meath’s Cian O’Connor will be on board a horse called Tipperary.

Switzerland, France, Sweden, Britain and Belgium are among the other 9 nations competing at La Baule.