Shelly: ‘Green shoots’ for Tipperary following Antrim game

There’s ‘green shoots’ to take from Tipp’s performance in Belfast, according to a local analyst.

Anthony Shelly has been reacting Tipp’s five point loss to Antrim on Sunday in their Tailteann Cup opener in Corrigan Park.

Up next for the Premier is the visit of Sligo to FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday at 2pm before the final group game at a neutral venue against Wexford.

Speaking on last night’s Extra-Time, Anthony Shelly says the visit of Sligo to Thurles may be Tipp’s toughest test in the group:

“Sligo are a very good team but the fact it’s at home probably gives us some slight bit of hope.

“There’s definitely green shoots there from Sunday but not all green shoots turn into flowers so probably need to back it up with another performance.

“The performance at this stage is probably as important if not more important than the result against Sligo because it will give us something to build on going into the Wexford game.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Tipperary vs Sligo at 2pm on Saturday with thanks to John Phelan Skip Hire, Carrick-on-Suir.