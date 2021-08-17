Sheedy cites time commitment as a reason against seeking further Tipp term

Liam Sheedy says that taking on another term as Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager would have required a huge time commitment.

Reflecting on his decision to step down with Ronan Quirke on Extra Time last night, the Portroe man said he believed the time was now right for somebody else to take on the role.

After two stints in the job, Sheedy has helped the side to two All Irelands, two Munster titles and a National League.

He’s cited the time commitment required as a reason not to seek the job for another term:

“There’s a really good bunch (of players) coming, and they’ve listened to my voice for three years now.

“It’s more about what’s involved and what you’ve got to put in. If there was training on at 7pm, more often than not the management team are in there at 5-5.15pm. We’d probably leave there at 9-9.30pm. It’s way beyond the 7-8pm training session.

“And it’s hugely enjoyable, I’m not sulking about it. But it’s very time consuming, and if you’re in you’re all in.”

The full interview with Liam on last night’s Extra Time can be heard below.