Sharlene Mawdsley Wins Gold Medal In Dramatic European Championships Final

Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley is a European gold medalist.

The Newport native ran the anchor leg as the Ireland 4x400m mixed relay team won the gold medal at the European Athletics Championship in Rome.

It’s Ireland’s first European gold since Sonia O’Sullivan in 1998.

Mawdsley took the batten for the final leg in second place behind an Belgian athlete and ran a 49.40 split to the cross the line first and make history securing the first ever gold medal in the event’s maiden appearance at the European championships.

Ireland’s time of 3 minutes 9.92 seconds, which is a new national record.

Speaking to Athletics Ireland after the race, Sharlene says she’s looking forward to listening to Amhrán na bhFiann on the top of the podium.

“Honestly, I cannot wait for that. It will honestly be a dream come true. Even crossing that line in first place, I think everyone’s seen, I actually couldn’t believe it,” Mawdsley said.

“I was just trying to tell myself today that this was just the qualifiers and if we came top three it would be amazing. To come home with first place and like the teams that were in this was as strong as an Olympic final.

“I’m honestly so proud of the team, the trust they have in me to put me on last leg each time and just showing up for the team is something that I’m always going to do my best. And I had the whole stadium behind me. It felt like that last 100 (metres), I was unstoppable. It was amazing.”