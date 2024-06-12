Sharlene Mawdsley gears up for third final at the European Athletics Championship

By
Alison Hyland
-
Photo from Team Ireland on Twitter via Canva.com.

Sharlene Mawdsley is gearing up for her third final at the European Athletics Championship in Rome.

The Newport AC athlete takes to the track in Rome tonight for the women’s 4×400 metre relay final after helping the team secure their final place, coming in as a substitute for the anchor leg yesterday morning.

Tallaght superstar Rhasidat Adeleke is also expected to return to the team tonight as the women aim for a medal place.

Speaking to Athletics Ireland after yesterday’s heat, Mawdsley said this final will be ‘special.’