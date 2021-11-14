Shannon Rovers battle Knockavilla Kickhams for top tier status in Tipp Camogie

It’s county final day in the Tipperary Intermediate camogie championship.

North side Shannon Rovers are back into the final, having lost last year’s decider to Thurles Sarsfields.

Their opponents today is Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, who defeated Kilruane MacDonaghs after extra-time in their semi-final.

Shannon Rovers also come into today’s decider following a narrow victory. They defeated Borrisileigh by one point in their semi-final clash.

That sets up today’s decider which gets underway in The Ragg at 12 noon.

Yesterday, Silvermines were crowned County Junior B2 champions after beating Cashel 4-9 to 0-13.