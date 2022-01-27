Seymour shines as ‘Bonner’ Maher plays 60 minutes in Fitzgibbon Cup

TUS Midwest got their first win of this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup earlier today.

The Limerick side were 0-23 to 0-15 winners over TU Dublin.

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher played the full 60 minutes for the Dublin side in his first competitive game in almost eight months.

Meanwhile for TUS, Tipp’s Billy Seymour tallied seven points from placed balls and four from play whilst his teammate and fellow Tipp native Kian O’Kelly scored 0-2 and Toomevara’s Kevin McCarthy scored 0-01.

The result will secure TUS a quarter-final spot should UL beat TU Dublin next week in the final game in the group.

There’s one more game in the Fitzgibbon Cup this evening, that sees Trinity College Dublin take on MTU Cork.