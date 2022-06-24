Senior Ladies Football Team Named Ahead Of Clash With Cavan

Tipperary’s Senior ladies footballers are preparing for a potentially season defining clash with Cavan on Saturday.

After defeats to Mayo and Dublin in the group stages of the All-Ireland Championship so far, Peter Creedon’s panel need a win or draw at Breffni Park to avoid the relegation play-offs for the second successive year.

The Tipperary team has been named – Lauren Fitzpatrick is in goals with a full-back line of Elaine Kelly, Lucy Spillane and Emma Cronin.

In the centre are Nora Martin, Niamh Martin and Cliona O’Dwyer.

Marie Creedon and Aoibhe O’Shea are in mid-field.

In the half-forward line are Clara English, Angela McGuigan and Sarah Ryan.

Lorraine O’Shea is at full-forward with Emma Morrissey and Maureen Murphy at either side of her.

The game throws in at 2pm.